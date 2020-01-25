Haberler » Güncel » 6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey - Haber

6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey

JANUARY 24: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 6 jolted Friday eastern Turkish province of Elazig, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul.The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) first announced the quake with a magnitude of 6.

25.01.2020 00:07 | Son Güncelleme: 25.01.2020 00:08
The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) first announced the quake with a magnitude of 6.8, but Kandilli Observatory revised the figure to 6.5 shortly after.
Search and rescue teams were sent to the region, and further information is yet to come, Soylu said, adding that some buildings in the city center were damaged.
He also said that rural villages might have suffered damage to some extent, without giving further details.
Notably, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if need be.
The quake was also felt in many other provinces including Adana, Osmaniye, Tunceli and Hatay.
In 2010, Elazig province was hit by a 6-magnitude earthquake, killing a total of 51 people.
