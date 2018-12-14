Anadolu Efes, Yunanistan'da Mağlup

THY
Euroleague'in 12. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes
deplasmanda Olympiakos
'a 88-81 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Barış ve Dostluk Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Carmelo Paternico xx, Tomislav Hordov xx Olympiakos: Toupane 19, Williams-Goss 5, Spanoulis 10, Milutinov 15, Strelnieks 10, Printezis 10, Papanikolaou 9, Leday 10, Vezenkov, Timma, Mantzaris, Bogris Başantrenör: David Blatt Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxxx 20, Motum x 4, Moerman xx 9, Pleiss x 4, Micic xxxx 24, Anderson xx 8, Dunston x 4, Simon xx 8, Doğuş
x, Buğrahan x Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. periyot: 25-12 (Olympiakos lehine) Devre: 48-46 (Olympiakos lehine) 3. periyot: 65-68 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
14 Aralık 2018 Cuma 00:01