Basketbol EuroCup Women

EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı.

07.11.2019 10:00 | Son Güncelleme: 07.11.2019 10:00 Basketbol EuroCup Women
EuroCup Women C Grubu maçında Bellona Kayseri Basketbol ile CCC Polkowice karşılaştı. İlk yarısını Bellona Kayseri Basketbol önde tamamlarken müsabakayı CCC Polkowice 54-69 kazandı.
Salon: Kayseri Kadir Has
Hakemler: Jan Baloun xx Dimitrios Zacharis xx Hrvoje Cavar xx
Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kennedy Burke xxx (17), Shacobia Barbee xxx (12), Ayşegül Günay xx (5), Klaudia Perisa x (4), Luca Ivankovic xxx (16), Kübra Siyahdemir x, Gizem Sezer x, Gülse Uğur x
CCC Polkowice: Ana Filip xxx (18), Danieelle Marie Robinson xx (11), Maria Conde Alcoldo xxx (10), Weronika Gajda xx (9), Artemis Spanou xx (10), Miljana Bojovic x (2), Denesha Stallworth xx (9), Monika Naczk x
Periyotlar: 1.Periyot: 22-7 (Bellona Kayseri lehine) 2.Periyot: 11-21 (Polkowice lehine) 3.Periyot: 12-17 (Polkowice lehine) 4.Periyot: 9-24 (Polkowice lehine)
Devre: 33-28 (Bellona Kayseri lehine)
5 Faul Alan: Luca Ivankovic (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol)
Kaynak: İHA

