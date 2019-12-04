Haberler » Güncel » Beijing refuses to put time limit on trade deal - Haber

Beijing refuses to put time limit on trade deal

Beijing refuses to put time limit on trade deal

China will not put a deadline for reaching a trade deal with the United States, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

"We will not set any time limit on when the deal will or will not be reached. If we are faced with the pressure of unilateralism, protectionism, and trade bullying, we will have no choice and must take resolute and decisive measures to defend our legitimate and lawful interests," Hua stressed. She highlighted once again Beijing's stance, saying that any possible agreement with Washington needs to be "based on equality and mutual respect."



