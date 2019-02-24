Birine İstediğini Yaptırmak - Sözünü Geçirmek İstiyorsan Bu Duayı Oku

? Abone OL Aramıza Katıl : <a href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/redirect'redir_token=-tFD5e6-w249LkXRF76h9OT8-Rx8MTU1MTA5MTYwOUAxNTUxMDA1MjA5&v=XCul88WvLkE&q=https://goo.gl/cMLTNu&event=video_description' class='yt-uix-sessionlink ' data-url='/redirect'redir_token=-tFD5e6-w249LkXRF76h9OT8-Rx8MTU1MTA5MTYwOUAxNTUxMDA1MjA5&v=XCul88WvLkE&q=https%3A%2F%2Fgoo.gl%2FcMLTNu&event=video_description' data-target-new-window='True' data-sessionlink='itct=CDAQ6TgYACITCIS8v9SY1OACFfMYZQodD6UD8yj4HUjB3LytvL7plVw' target='_blank' rel='nofollow noopener'>https://goo.gl/cMLTNu</a>