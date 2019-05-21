Boeing Shares Rose As "A Bird" Might Have Caused The 737 Max Accident

– US based airline company Boeing
shares rose more than 2.0 percent as the news emerged alleging a bird might have caused the deadly crash of Boeing Max 737 in Ethiopia in March.
According to The Wall Street Journal
, a report alleged that instead of a software malfunctioning, US aviation officials believe a bird strike may have caused the crash of the 737 Max in Ethiopia.
Following the news, Boeing shares rose by 2.1 percent in premarket trading.
Following the 737 Max crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, many countries including Turkey, US and United Kingdom have banned 737 from their air spaces and Boeing shares plummeted visibly. Boeing said during the last few weeks that the company has upgraded its software and systems and will begin trainings with airline officials regarding the new update. - Istanbul
Wall Street Jurnal Gazetesi
, Boeing
, Güncel
Kaynak: DHA