Canciller Pakistaní Elogia Reunión de La Cooperación Islámica En Turquía

Dubbing Friday's emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Conference in Istanbul
"timely", Pakistan
's top diplomat said it will "create an environment of unity" within and beyond the Muslim world in the wake of New Zealand terror attacks on mosques.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview in Istanbul on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi described the "tragic" twin mosque attacks.
"We were shocked and horrified at what happened because there were innocent people gathered in the mosque to pray, not hurting anyone, just worshiping," Qureshi said.
"They were killed in cold blood," he said, "The whole thing has been filmed live to create a sensation to score a point."
"At the same time, we are shocked that this rising Islamophobia is not being
addressed, in the way that it should have been addressed. Such incidents are being repeated all over.
"A peaceful place like Christchurch, a peaceful country, very friendly country, like New Zealand, if attacks hit, nothing is safe and no place is safe," he said.
Last Friday, at least 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured when a terrorist -- identified as Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, -- entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch and shot worshippers in cold blood, including four children younger than 18.
Istanbul hosted an emergency OIC meeting at Turkey's request Friday, which hosted New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, as well.
"Convening of this meeting, in my view, is very timely and it will help and create an environment first of unity within the Muslim world and then of awareness beyond it to deal with such issues," Qureshi said.
Turkey plays a positive role in the OIC in the wake of such attacks, he said. "Turkey's response was immediate, compassionate, human and Islamic. Islamic and human responses, they go hand in hand."
"Pakistan's response was also immediate. Obviously, we lost nine people as well and one is still in critical," he added.
Pakistani foreign minister also recalled that a courageous Pakistani man killed in the New Zealand attacks.
"A Pakistani person in trying to save lives got murdered. He was unable to save his own son, but protected many other innocent people. He is being awarded and he will be given the highest civilian award by the government of Pakistan."
The massacre was livestreamed on social media, and accompanied by the release of a racist and Islamophobic manifesto that also attacked Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan.
On Turkey and Erdogan being at the target of the terrorist, Qureshi said Erdogan is a "person who minces no words and takes a very clear position" at tough times.
"Any individual, who speaks openly with clarity and independently, is seen as a threat to many," he stated.
Qureshi voiced his hope that some global measures can be taken to "deal with this growing trend of Islamophobia".
"I think media has to play a significant role in creating a better environment and tackling this issue head-on.
"Social media has to play a more responsible role and thinking people and caring people in Western capitals have to be more vocal against Islamophobia," he asserted.
On the reaction by the Western countries in the wake of the twin terror attacks, Pakistani foreign minister said: "Societies, people and the West are also very compassionate and caring."
Also speaking of the rising extremism in the West, Qureshi said: "There is an extreme-right element, which unfortunately is now gradually on the rise in the West. They play sentiments like Islamophobia. They take on extremist positions that give rights to extremism."
Tension with India
The tension escalated between Pakistan and India recently after a suicide bombing in disputed Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary troops Feb. 14.
Qureshi called the recent tension between the two nuclear neighbors "unfortunate".
"Pakistan never wanted tension," he said. "Pakistan wanted to defuse the situation."
He went on saying: "Pakistan was attacked. There was an act of aggression against Pakistan. Our airspace was violated, our sovereignty and our territorial integrity were attacked. So, Pakistan had no choice but retaliated in self-defense."
"We've been telling the Indians we have issues but let's try to resolve the issue through consistent and uninterrupted dialogue."
"India is perhaps not ready yet," the Pakistani FM said, however, he voiced hope that two countries will sit across the table and sort out issues after upcoming elections in India in April and May.
Terming Pakistan as "constructive, engaging and positive," in terms of defusing the tension with India, Qureshi said: "Despite being attacked, we immediately released their pilot as a goodwill gesture and as a gesture of peace."
Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.
Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir.
India's seeking membership in OIC
When asked about India's pursuing a member status in the OIC, Qureshi said, "India is neither a member nor an observer of the OIC."
"For example, Muslims were attacked and killed [in New Zealand] and they were innocent. Why the Indian condemnation does not mention Muslims?
"Why have they completely ignored; they said the places of worship; the mosques. Those places of worship are mosques. What was the harm in using the word 'mosque'?" he asked.
"Aren't there thousands of mosques in India. You claimed that you have a huge Muslim population in India. On this basis, you want to be a part of the OIC."
"There is no mention of the mosque, no mention of Muslims. It is a double standard," he said adding: "OIC should see it for itself."
Relations with Turkey
In regards to relations between Turkey and Pakistan, Qureshi said: "They have always been good. Inshallah, they will always remain good. People of Pakistan value this relationship."
Stating that the relations were not just centered on governments and leaders but also focused on people, he said: "Turks will smile when they meet a Pakistani. Pakistanis feel very warm about Turks."
"We have a history," Pakistani foreign minister said. "We have a future together."
