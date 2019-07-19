CB Survey: Year-end inflation forecast fell to 15.01 percent

According to the Expectations Survey held by Central Bank, inflation expectation for the end of the year has fell from 15.85 percent to 15.01 percent.

According to Central Bank's The Survey of Expectations:

CPI expectation for July rose to 1.25 percent, up from 0.94 percent during the previous survey period.

CPI expectation for August was 0.91 percent and 0.85 percent during the same survey periods, respectively.

CPI expectation for September was 1.35 percent.

Year-end CPI expectation fell to 15.01 percent in this survey period, down from 15.85 percent in the previous survey period.

CPI expectation for 12 moths later fell to 13.90 percent in this survey period, down from 14.48 percent in the previous survey period.

CPI expectation for 24 months later was 11.46 percent and 11.0 percent in the same survey periods, respectively.

Year-end dollar rate expectation fell to 6.14 liras in this survey period down from 6.30 liras during the previous survey period.

Exchange rate expectation for 12 months later was 6.64 liras and 6.47 liras, respectively, in the same survey periods.

The current account deficit forecast for 2019 fell to 7.6 billion dollars, down from 10.6 billion dollars in the previous survey period.

The current account deficit expectation for the year 2020 was 19.2 billion dollars and 17.4 billion dollars respectively, in the same survey periods. (Graph)

Kaynak: DHA