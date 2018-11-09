Commodıty – Oil Prices Fell Below 70 Dollars

09 Kasım 2018 Cuma 17:14



09 Kasım 2018 Cuma 17:14

– Oil prices fell below 70 dollars per barrel on increased global suppy and concrens of investors on lower economic growth and trade disputes.Following the recent news, WTI fell by 1.68 percent to 59.65 dollars and Brent fell by 1.29 percent to 69.74 dollars.Gold prices fell as dollar rose close to 16 month high afted Fed's rate decision.silver fell by 0.47 percent and priced 14.20 dollars,gold fell by 0.39 percent and priced 1,211.8 dollars,copper fell by 1.54 percent and priced 2.6965 dollars,platinum fell by 0.87 percent and priced 860.6 dollars,palladium fell by 0.28 percent and priced 1,098.1 dollars. - Istanbul