Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said that eurobonds could still be issued in response to the coronavirus crisis despite some countries preferring a different response.

Speaking to Frankurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Centeno stressed that the group has "only a couple of weeks" to decide on how to fund its coronavirus recovery fund.

The Eurogroup chief noted that eurobonds, also dubbed coronabonds, may be combined with the option of financing the fund through the EU budget.

Last week, the Eurogroup agreed after lengthy talks to suggest a recovery fund to help the economy rebound after the current lockdowns. Countries including Germany and Austria voiced objection to the issuance of joint bonds and prefer providing funding via the budget.