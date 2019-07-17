EU car sales fall 7.8 pct. in June

New car registrations in the European Union decreased by 7.8 percent in June year-on-year to 1.45 million, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Wednesday.

Sales in the EU plus figures from Iceland, Switzerland and Norway, fell by 7.9 percent to 1.49 million over the past year. The biggest drops in registrations were seen in Sweden and Austria where sales fell 52 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively, compared to June 2018.

The negative sentiment was mostly attributed to a low number of working days in June, which had 19 working days in 2019 and 21 working days in 2018.

In the six-month period to June 30, new car registrations in the EU fell by 3.1 percent to 8.18 million, compared to the first half of last year.

