Fener Maccabi Fox'u İsrail'de Devirdi

Euroleague'in 9. haftasında Fenerbahçe
, deplasmanda İsrail
ekibi Maccabi FOX ekibini 74-70 mağlup etti.
Salon: Menora Mivtachim Arena Hakemler: Juan Carlos
Garcia xx, Ioannis Foufis xx, Anne
Panther xx Maccabi FOX: O'Bryant x 5, DeAndre Kane xx 9, Caloiaro xx 15, Tarik Black x 8, Zoosman x 2, Wilbekin xx 15, Kendrick Ray x 8, Alex Tyus x 6, Deni Avdija x 2, Nimrod Levi x, DiBartolomeo x, Jake Cohen x Başantrenör: Ioannis Sfairopoulos Fenerbahçe: Melih Mahmutoğlu
xx 4, Sloukas xxx 18, Melli x 2, Guduric xxx 13, Vesely 11, Lauvergne xx 8, Bobby Dixon
xx 8, Datome xx 8, Kalinic x 2, Green x, Ahmet Düverioğlu
x, Egehan Arna x Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 16-13 (Maccabi FOX lehine) Devre: 41-36 (Maccabi FOX lehine) 3. Periyot: 53-55 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
