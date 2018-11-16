Fenerbahçe, Yunan Devini Devirdi

THY
Euroleague'in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe
, deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olympiakos
'u 73-72 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla 6. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Peace And Friendship Hakemler: Ryzhyk Borys xx, Rocha Fernando xx, Peruga Carlos xx Olympiakos: Georgios Printezis xx 10, Vassilis Spanoulis
xx 8, Nikola Milutinov
xx 6, Nigel Williams-Goss xx 13, Janis Timma x, Janis Strelnieks x 2, Axel Toupane x 6, Kostas Papanikolaou
xxx 18, Vangelis
Mantzaris x 2, Georgios Bogris x 4, Zach Leday x 3 Başantrenör: David Blatt Fenerbahçe: Nicolo Melli xx 8, Kostas Sloukas
xxxx 20, Nikola Kalinic
xxx 16, Melih Mahmutoğlu
xxx 12, Ahmet Düverioğlu
x 2, Joffrey Lauvergne
xx 6, Luigi Datome xx 7, Bobby Dixon
xx 2, Sinan Güler
x, Marko Guduric x Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. periyot: 18-21 (Fenerbahçe lehine) Devre: 39-39 3. periyot: 53-50 (Olympiakos lehine)
(İHA)
