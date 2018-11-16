16 Kasım 2018, 00:11
Fenerbahçe, Yunan Devini Devirdi

THY Euroleague'in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 73-72 mağlup etti.

THY Euroleague'in 7. haftasında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Yunan ekibi Olympiakos'u 73-72 mağlup etti. Sarı-lacivertliler bu sonuçla 6. galibiyetine imza attı.

Salon: Peace And Friendship Hakemler: Ryzhyk Borys xx, Rocha Fernando xx, Peruga Carlos xx Olympiakos: Georgios Printezis xx 10, Vassilis Spanoulis xx 8, Nikola Milutinov xx 6, Nigel Williams-Goss xx 13, Janis Timma x, Janis Strelnieks x 2, Axel Toupane x 6, Kostas Papanikolaou xxx 18, Vangelis Mantzaris x 2, Georgios Bogris x 4, Zach Leday x 3 Başantrenör: David Blatt Fenerbahçe: Nicolo Melli xx 8, Kostas Sloukas xxxx 20, Nikola Kalinic xxx 16, Melih Mahmutoğlu xxx 12, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Joffrey Lauvergne xx 6, Luigi Datome xx 7, Bobby Dixon xx 2, Sinan Güler x, Marko Guduric x Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic 1. periyot: 18-21 (Fenerbahçe lehine) Devre: 39-39 3. periyot: 53-50 (Olympiakos lehine)

