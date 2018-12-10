Hasan Çetinkaya'dan Mesut Özil Sürprizi!

<br><br>Fenerbahçe'nin eski idari menajeri Hasan Çetinkaya, sosyal medya hesabından sürpriz bir paylaşım yaptı.<br><br>Arsenal'in evinde oynadığı son karşılaşmayı izleyen Çetinkaya, maç sonu Mesut Özil'le bir araya geldi.<br><br>Çetinkaya, paylaşımına 'Erkan Söğüt ve Mesut Özil'e nazik davetleri için teşekkür ederim.' notunu bıraktı.<br><br><block'e class='instagram-media' data-instgrm-captioned='' data-instgrm-permalink='https://www.instagram.com/p/BrIp4OMBuIt/?utm_source=ig_embedveutm_medium=loading' data-instgrm-version='12' style=' background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width: calc(100% - 2px);'> <div style='padding: 16px;'><a href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=https://www.instagram.com/p/BrIp4OMBuIt/?utm_source=ig_embedveutm_medium=loading' style=' background: #FFFFFF; 