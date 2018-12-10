10 Aralık 2018, 16:23
»»

Hasan Çetinkaya'dan Mesut Özil Sürprizi!

Hasan Çetinkaya

Fenerbahçe'nin eski idari menajeri Hasan Çetinkaya, Mesut Özil'le bir araya geldi.



Fenerbahçe'nin eski idari menajeri Hasan Çetinkaya, sosyal medya hesabından sürpriz bir paylaşım yaptı.

Arsenal'in evinde oynadığı son karşılaşmayı izleyen Çetinkaya, maç sonu Mesut Özil'le bir araya geldi.

Çetinkaya, paylaşımına "Erkan Söğüt ve Mesut Özil'e nazik davetleri için teşekkür ederim." notunu bıraktı.



 Arsenal,Fenerbahçe,Çetinkaya,Mesut Özil

YORUMLAR