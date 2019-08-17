Hayatını kaybeden Peter Fonda kimdir?

Peter Fonda, Cuma günü Los Angeles'taki evinde akciğer yetmezliğinden hayata veda etti. Yaşamı boyunca sayısız film ve dizide yer alan Fonda Easy Rider ile sinema tarihine geçti. Peter Fonda hayatı, biyografisi haberimizde…

PETER FONDA KİMDİR?

Başarılı oyuncu, 23 Şubat 1940 tarihinde Amerika'da dünyaya geldi. Oyuncu bir aileden gelen Henry Fonda'nın oğlu, Jane Fonda' nın kardeşi ve Bridget Fonda'nın babasıdır. Yer aldığı Easy Rider filmi, iki hippi gencin motosikletleriyle ABD'yi dolaşmasını anlatıyordu ve bu proje bir başyapıt olarak değerlendirildi.

FİLMLERİ VE DİZİLERİ

Oyuncu, 1998 yılında anı türünde 'Don't Tell Dad: A Memoir' kitabını kaleme aldı. Yer aldığı projeler ise: Tammy and the Doctor (1963), The Victors (film) (1963), Lilith (1964), The Young Lovers (1964), The Wild Angels (1966), The Trip (1967/II), Histoires extraordinaires (1968), Easy Rider (1969), The Hired Hand (1971), The Last Movie (1971), Idaho Transfer (1973) filminde yönetmen koltuğunda oturdu.

Two People (1973), Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry (1974), Open Season (1974), Race with the Devil (1975), 92 in the Shade (1975), Killer Force (1976), Futureworld (1976), Fighting Mad (1976), Outlaw Blues (1977), High-Ballin' (1978), Wanda Nevada (1979), Cannonball Run (1981), Split Image (1982), Peppermint-Frieden (1983), Dance of the Dwarfs (1983), Daijôbu, mai furendo (1983), Spasms (1983),Certain Fury (1985), Hawken's Breed (1987), Mercenary Fighters (1988), The Rose Garden (1989), Fatal Mission (1990), South Beach (1992), Family Express (1992), Deadfall (1993), Bodies, Rest & Motion (1993), Molly & Gina (1994), Love and a .45 (1994), Nadja (1994), Escape from L.A. (1996), Grace of My Heart (1996), Ulee's Gold (1997), Painted Hero (1997), The Passion of Ayn Rand, The Limey, South of Heaven, West of Hell, Thomas and the Magic Railroad, Second Skin, Wooly Boys, The Laramie Project, The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (seslendirme), Ghost Rider, Wild Hogs, 3:10 to Yuma, Japan ve son olarak 2007 yılında The Gathering dizisiyle ekranlara geldi.