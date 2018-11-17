Hollanda'nın Lahey kentinde Judo Grand Prix heyecanı başladı. …<br><br>İLGILI HABERLER : <a href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/redirect'v=N0NB5I7eyjI&redir_token=RPM1yQZAhdrm1vOC3luKx-teJCx8MTU0MjUwMTMyM0AxNTQyNDE0OTIz&event=video_description&q=http%3A%2F%2Ftr.euronews.com%2F2018%2F11%2F17%2Fhollanda-da-judo-grand-prix-ruzgar' class='yt-uix-sessionlink ' data-url='/redirect'v=N0NB5I7eyjI&redir_token=RPM1yQZAhdrm1vOC3luKx-teJCx8MTU0MjUwMTMyM0AxNTQyNDE0OTIz&event=video_description&q=http%3A%2F%2Ftr.euronews.com%2F2018%2F11%2F17%2Fhollanda-da-judo-grand-prix-ruzgar' data-sessionlink='itct=CDAQ6TgYACITCI6xha2X2t4CFY6EewodiEcFfyj4HUiylPv2yLzQoTc' data-target-new-window='True' target='_blank' rel='nofollow noopener'>http://tr.euronews.com/2018/11/17/hol...</a>