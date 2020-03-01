Haberler » Spor » ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64 - Spor

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda Afyon Belediyespor'u 64-62 mağlup etti.

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda Belediyespor'u 64-62 mağlup etti.

Salon: Prof. Dr. Veysel Eroğlu

Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz xx, Kaan Büyükçil xx, Serhat Büker xx

Afyon Belediyespor: Crawford xx 14, Davis JR x 8, Hrovat x 6, Aldridge xxx 17, Zanna xx 11, Erdi Gülaslan x 2, Mehmet Fırat Alemdaroğlu x 4, Sinan Sağlam x, Doğukan Şanlı x

Fenerbahçe Beko: Westermann xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 9, Williams xxx 15, Thomas xx 6, Lauvergne x 4, Nunnally xxx 14, Ali Muhammed xx 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Egehan Arna x 2, Berkay Candan x

1. Periyot: 17-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 32-32

3. Periyot: 51-44 (Afyon Belediyespor lehine) - AFYONKARAHİSAR

