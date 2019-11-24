Haberler » Spor » Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta - Spor

Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta

Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı.

24.11.2019 08:32 | Son Güncelleme: 24.11.2019 08:37Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta
Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Basketbol karşılaştı. Müsabakayı ev sahibi ekip 3 sayıyla kazandı. (58-55)

Salon: M. Sait Zarifoğlu Salonu

Hakemler: Tunçtan Durmuşcan xx, Tolga Edis xx, Muhammed Murat Zafer xx

OGM Ormanspor: Robinson xx (18), Paris xx (16), Nilay Kartaltepe x (3), Pelin Derya Bilgiç xx (14), Damla Gezgin x, Leedham x (5), Naile Çırak x (2)

Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kübra İmren Siyahdemir xx (10), Beril Albayrak x, Wauters xx (4), Barbee xx (18), Burke xx (16), Ivankovic x (3), Ayşegül Günay Aladağ xx (4), Gülse Uğur x

Periyotlar: 1. Periyot: 21-18 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 2.Periyot: 7-13 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) 3.Periyot: 13-11 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 4.Periyot: 17-13 (OGM Ormanspor lehine)

Devre: Devre: 28-31 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) - KAYSERİ

basketbol, Bellona, Kayseri, Spor

Kaynak: İHA

HABER YORUMLARI
Son Dakika Spor Haberleri
08:44 Konya'nın golü 'VAR'la iptal edildi
08:44 Luyindama'nın sözleşmesi askıda
08:44 'Asvel zaferi yolumuzu aydınlattı'
08:44 Arda Turan evine dönüyor
08:44 Santrforsuz Fenerbahçe Malatya karşısında
21:30 Fenerbahçe Obradovic ile anlaştı! Yıllık 3 milyon euro kazanacak
21:11 Cenk Tosun'lu Everton evinde Norwich City'ye yenildi
21:08 Leicester City deplasmanda Brighton & Hove Albion'ı devirdi
19:35 Trabzonspor deplasmanda Ankaragücü'nü 3-0 mağlup etti
19:11 Lider Barcelona zorlandığı maçta Leganes'i 2-1 yendi
18:52 UniCredit bankası Türkiye'den çekiliyor
16:19 Kastamonu'da bir kadın tartıştığı kocasının cinsel organını kesti
15:15 Hastalara bakmak yerine kahvaltı yapan doktorlar, vatandaş kamerasında!
10:39 Yeni asgari ücret ne kadar olacak? İşte üzerinde konuşulan rakam
08:45 Hadise'nin gözyaşlarına boğulduğunu gören Acun Ilıcalı çekimi iptal etmek istedi
24.11.2019 08:48:00