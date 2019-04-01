<p> <a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' class='keyword' href='/kenan-sofuoglu/' title='Kenan Sofuoğlu'>Kenan Sofuoğlu</a> Intagram hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, 'Teşekkürler SAKARYA!</p><p>Ak Parti olarak %65 lik oy oranı ile <a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' class='keyword' href='/turkiye/' title='Türkiye'>Türkiye</a>'nin en başaralı şehirlerinden birisi olduk.' dedi.</p><p>İşte Sofuoğlu'nun paylaşımı;</p><div class='drimg'><figure><img src='https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2019/04/01/kenan-sofuoglu-ndan-secim-sonrasi-sakarya-ya-11899925_7038_m.jpg' title='Kenan Sofuoğlu'ndan Seçim Sonrası Sakarya'ya Teşekkür'></figure></div><p><div itemscope itemtype='http://schema.org/WebPage' class='newsdetail-news'><a itemprop='relatedLink' title='Fenerbahçe, Zapata Transferi İçin Harekete Geçti' href='/fenerbahce-zapata-transferi-icin-harekete-gecti-11899674-haberi/'><span class='align'><amp-img width='100' height='100' src='https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2019/04/01/fenerbahce-zapata-transferi-icin-harekete-gecti-11899674_2506_k.jpg' alt='Fenerbahçe, Zapata Transferi İçin Harekete Geçti' ></amp-img></span><b>Fenerbahçe, Zapata Transferi İçin Harekete Geçti</b></a></div></p><p><div itemscope itemtype='http://schema.org/WebPage' class='newsdetail-news'><a itemprop='relatedLink' title='Fernandes Dünyaları İstedi, Galatasaray Masadan Kalktı' href='/fernandes-dunyalari-istedi-galatasaray-masadan-11899546-haberi/'><span class='align'><amp-img width='100' height='100' src='https://foto.haberler.com/haber/2019/04/01/fernandes-dunyalari-istedi-galatasaray-masadan-11899546_1309_k.jpg' alt='Fernandes Dünyaları İstedi, Galatasaray Masadan Kalktı' ></amp-img></span><b>Fernandes Dünyaları İstedi, Galatasaray Masadan Kalktı</b></a></div></p>