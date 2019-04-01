01 Nisan 2019, 12:08
Kenan Sofuoğlu'ndan Seçim Sonrası Sakarya'ya Teşekkür

AK Parti Sakarya Milletvekili ve eski milli motosikletçi Kenan Sofuoğlu, 31 Mart Yerel Seçimleri sonrasında Instagram hesabından paylaşım yaptı.

Kenan Sofuoğlu Intagram hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, "Teşekkürler SAKARYA!

Ak Parti olarak %65 lik oy oranı ile Türkiye'nin en başaralı şehirlerinden birisi olduk." dedi.

İşte Sofuoğlu'nun paylaşımı;

YORUMLAR (10)
MEÇHUL ASKER: Istanbulda bunlara çok kötü kaydilar ha ha



BLADE: Ben sporcunun yalaka yandas ve ayni zamanda kaypak olanindan nefret ederim.



ADIM TOSUN: bu yaşam tarzıyla halkı temsil etmiyor


