Khojaly massacre victims remembered in Baku

FEBRUARY 26: People attend a memorial at Mother's Cry Monument to commemorate the victims of Khojaly Massacre on its 28th anniversary on February 26, 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

26.02.2020 21:21 | Son Güncelleme: 26.02.2020 21:23
FEBRUARY 26: People attend a memorial at Mother's Cry Monument to commemorate the victims of Khojaly Massacre on its 28th anniversary on February 26, 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Khojaly Massacre is seen as one of the bloodiest incidents of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan for control of the now-occupied Upper Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. On the heels of the Soviet Union's dissolution, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh on Feb. 26, 1992, after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks, assisted by an infantry regiment. .
