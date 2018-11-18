18 Kasım 2018, 03:26
»»

Lahey Judo Grand Prix 2. Gün Maçları Tamamlandı

Hollanda'nın Lahey kentinde düzenlenen Judo Grand Prix Turnuvası ikinci gününde de heyecanlı dövüşlere sahne oldu.

Hollanda'nın Lahey kentinde düzenlenen Judo Grand Prix Turnuvası ikinci gününde de heyecanlı dövüşlere sahne oldu. …

İLGILI HABERLER : http://tr.euronews.com/2018/11/18/lah... Hollanda,Lahey
18 Kasım 2018 Pazar 03:26