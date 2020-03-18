Menü
Haberler ›› Spor ››Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit - Spor

Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit

Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.

18.03.2020 14:00 | Son Güncelleme: 18.03.2020 14:00
Zenit 's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table. Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit

Kaynak: Dugout

Etiketler : Zenit, Spor

Paylaş
Yorumlar

Manşet 

Haberler

Spor
"Paniğe gerek yok" uyarılarına rağmen un fabrikasında uzun kuyruklar oluştu
Son dakika: Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi Spor
Son dakika: Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
İrem Sak'ın 3 farklı karaktere bürünerek çektiği koronavirüs videosu tepki çekti Spor
İrem Sak'ın 3 farklı karaktere bürünerek çektiği koronavirüs videosu tepki çekti
Erdoğan Spor
Erdoğan "Güzel bir tablo bizi bekliyor" deyip önümüzdeki birkaç haftalık dönemi işaret etti
Son dakika: İngiltere'de 54 yaşındaki bir Türk, koronavirüs sebebiyle hayatını kaybetti Spor
Son dakika: İngiltere'de 54 yaşındaki bir Türk, koronavirüs sebebiyle hayatını kaybetti
Son Dakika: ABD Başkanı Trump: Bugün Çin Virüsü ile ilgili çok önemli haberleri açıklayacağım Spor
Son Dakika: ABD Başkanı Trump: Bugün Çin Virüsü ile ilgili çok önemli haberleri açıklayacağım
Gamze Özçelik, mahkeme kararıyla eski eşi Uğur Pektaş'ın çocuğunu görmesini yasakladı Spor
Gamze Özçelik, mahkeme kararıyla eski eşi Uğur Pektaş'ın çocuğunu görmesini yasakladı