Malcom Happy To Score Debut Goal with Zenit
Zenit's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.
18.03.2020 14:00 | Son Güncelleme: 18.03.2020 14:00
Zenit 's Malcom has scored his debut goal with Zenit during their thumping of Ural 7-1 in gameweek 22 of the Russian Premier League. Malcom confessed his priority is to help the team with goal contributions and will be happy as long as the team keep winning and maintain their position at the top of the table.
Kaynak: Dugout
Yorumlar
Manşet
Haberler
Spor
"Paniğe gerek yok" uyarılarına rağmen un fabrikasında uzun kuyruklar oluştu
Spor
Son dakika: Türkiye'deki koronavirüs vaka sayısı 98'e yükseldi
Spor
İrem Sak'ın 3 farklı karaktere bürünerek çektiği koronavirüs videosu tepki çekti
Spor
Erdoğan "Güzel bir tablo bizi bekliyor" deyip önümüzdeki birkaç haftalık dönemi işaret etti
Spor
Son dakika: İngiltere'de 54 yaşındaki bir Türk, koronavirüs sebebiyle hayatını kaybetti
Spor
Son Dakika: ABD Başkanı Trump: Bugün Çin Virüsü ile ilgili çok önemli haberleri açıklayacağım
Spor
Gamze Özçelik, mahkeme kararıyla eski eşi Uğur Pektaş'ın çocuğunu görmesini yasakladı