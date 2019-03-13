Milk Collected By İntegrated Dairies Fell By 4.9 Pct.

Kaynak: DHA

– The amount of collected cow's milk fell by 4.9 percent to 808 thousand 222 tonnes in January, compared to the same month of the previous year.According to Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) data, drinking milk production by integrated dairies fell by 18 percent to 146 thousand 63 tonnes in January compared to the same month of the previous year. During the same period, cheese production from cow's milk fell by 1.4 percent to 59 thousand 175 tonnes and cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk fell by 0.4 percent to 615 tonnes.Yoghurt production fell by 3.4 percent to 90 thousand 368 tonnes in January compared to same month of the previous year and drink made of yoghurt production fell by 5.5 percent to 50 thousand 32 tonnes in January on an annual basis.In January the average fat rate of cow's milk collected by integrated dairies was 3.5 percent and the average rate of protein was 3.3 percent.Seasonal and calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in January rose by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month and the calendar adjusted amount of collected cow's milk in January compared to the same month of the previous year fell by 4.9 percent. (Graph) - Istanbul