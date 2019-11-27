Haberler » Güncel » Muslims should stand-by earthquake-hit Albania: Erdogan - Haber

Muslims should stand-by earthquake-hit Albania: Erdogan

NOVEMBER 27: Erdogan called on the Muslim countries to help the earthquake-hit country Speaking about Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake that left 20 people dead and 600 others injured in the country."I believe that we need to stand by Albania," the Turkish president said.

NOVEMBER 27: Erdogan called on the Muslim countries to help the earthquake-hit country Speaking about Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake that left 20 people dead and 600 others injured in the country.
"I believe that we need to stand by Albania," the Turkish president said.
Erdogan noted Turkey is sending humanitarian assistance to Albania and said the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) will help quake-hit people of Albania.
"Our aid convoys are being sent one after another. The aid trucks will also reach Albania today," he said.
The COMCEC, which is headquartered in Ankara and chaired by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was established during the 3rd Islamic Summit held in 1981 and became operational in 1984.
As the highest ministerial platform for the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- the second largest inter-governmental organization after the UN -- the COMCEC aims to improve economic and commercial relations among member countries. .
