North Korea to offer medical tourism

North Korea is planning to venture into medical tourism, the official newspaper of the country's ruling party Rodong Sinmun reported on Friday.

06.12.2019 14:47

According to the report, the recently established Treatment Tourism Exchange Company will work with the government to offer foreign tourists the option of undergoing surgical procedures, for both medical and cosmetic reasons, at state hospitals. The program will include medical services such as cataract surgery, dental implants and breast tumor treatment.The newspaper added the company will also offer "various hot springs resort facilities for domestic and international tourists."



