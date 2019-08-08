Haberler» Güncel» Haber

Oil recovers some losses on OPEC output cut hopes

Crude recovered some of the sharp losses suffered during the previous session as oil futures climbed over 2.0 percent on Thursday.Prices were supported by hopes OPEC and other major producers will impose further output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market.

Crude recovered some of the sharp losses suffered during the previous session as oil futures climbed over 2.0 percent on Thursday.
Prices were supported by hopes OPEC and other major producers will impose further output cuts in an effort to stabilize the market. According to a Saudi official, as cited by several media outlets, the kingdom is in talks with other exporters to cap production in order to stop the drop in crude prices.
Today, Brent for deliveries in October added 1.55 percent to sell for 57.1 and WTI for settlements in September jumped 2.35 percent to go for 52.45 dollars per barrel.



