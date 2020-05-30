Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd's death

MAY 30: Demonstrators stage a protest Lafayette Park, which is to the north of the White House grounds, for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 30, 2020, in Washington.

People gathered Friday across the US for a fourth straight day to protest the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer.
Since Monday when Geroge Floyd died while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, protests have erupted in Minneapolis. - Protests against police brutality in Washington over George Floyd’s death

