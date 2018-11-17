17 Kasım 2018, 12:58
»»

Ps4'teki Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe Maçında da Olay Çıktı!

https: //shiftdelete.net/ps4teki-galat...

https://shiftdelete.net/ps4teki-galat...
17 Kasım 2018 Cumartesi 12:58