Social Distancing: PAOK defender Jose Crespo gives a video interview to PAOK TV

PAOK defender Jose Crespo gave an interview to PAOK TV through video call, titled "Social Distancing". Crespo mentioned how he feels about the peculiar quarantine period and how he sees PAOK as his home.

26.03.2020
