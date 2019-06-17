Throwback: Guardiola officially presented as FC Barcelona manager

Josep Guardiola
, one of the most important players in Barcelona
's history, took over as first-team manager on 17 June 2008 after a brilliant season as coach of Barça Atlètic with whom he won promotion to Second Division B. During Guardiola's time, Barça did not just triumph, they collected records and trophies like other collect stamps. In those four years they broke more than 40 national, European and World footballing records and won 14 out of a possible 19 trophies, an unprecedented achievement in footballing history.