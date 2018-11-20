20 Kasım 2018, 21:52
»»

THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 90 - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 77

THY Euroleague sekizinci hafta mücadelesinde Anadolu Efes, İsrail ekibi Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv'i konuk etti. Temsilcimiz karşılaşmadan 90-77 galip ayrıldı.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Carmelo Paternico xx, Milos Koljensic xx

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 12, Beaubois xxx 10, Doğuş xx, Motum xxx 9, Moerman xx 6, Pleiss xxx 14, Micic xxx 12, Anderson xx 2, Dunston xxx 14, Simon xxx 11, Metecan x, Buğrahan x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: Ray xx 8, Wilbekin xxx 10, O'Bryant xxx 19, Caloiaro x 2, Roll x, Kane xx 10, Tyus xx 12, Dibartolomeo x, Cohen x 2, Black xx 8, Zoosman xx 6

Başantrenör: Ioanis Sfairopoulos

1. periyot: 16-14 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 38-31 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. periyot: 62-53 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv,Türk Hava Yolları,Anadolu Efes
