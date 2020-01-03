Haberler » Spor » THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 87 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 96 - Spor

THY Euroleague'in 17. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Yunanistan deplasmanında Olympiakos'u 96-87 mağlup ederek 4 maç sonra galip geldi.

03.01.2020 02:00 | Son Güncelleme: 03.01.2020 02:05 THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 87 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 96
Salon: Barış ve Dostluk Spor

Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Robert Vyklicky xx

Olympiakos: Kostas Papanikolaou xx 11, Vassilis Spanoulis xx 14, Georgios Printezis xx 14, Will Cherry xx 10, Nikola Milutinov xx 11, Augustine Rubit x 4, Brandon Paul xx 11, Willie Reed xx 10, Taylor Rochestie x 2, Sasha Vezenko x, Wade Baldwin x

Başantrenör: Kestutis Kemzura

Fenerbahçe Beko: Derrick Williams xxx 13, Kostas Sloukas xxx 14, Nikola Kalinic x 6, Malcolm Thomas x 2, Nando de Colo xxxx 32, Luigi Datome xxx 15, Leo Westermann x 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 8

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. periyot: 20-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 40-52 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. periyot: 61-74 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - İSTANBUL

3.01.2020 02:36:30