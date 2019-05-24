Total employment index of sectors fell by 8.6 pct. in Q1

– During the first quarter of the year, employment index fell by 8.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and by 2.1 percent compared to the previous quarter.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) Labour Input Indices data, when the sub-sectors are examined;
industrial sector fell by 1.6 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 5.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year,
construction sector fell by 10 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 26.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year,
trade-services sector fell by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 6.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
According to TurkStat, in the first quarter the hours worked index fell by 2.2 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 9.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
Gross wages-salaries index rose by 6.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 14.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
Hourly labour cost index rose by 8.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 27.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
Hourly earnings index rose by 8.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 27.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
Hourly labour cost excluding earnings index rose by 6.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and by 26.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. (Table and Graph)
