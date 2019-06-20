20.06.2019 13:52
Haberler»Güncel»Haber

Traders see 100 pct. chance of Fed rate cut in July

Traders see 100 pct. chance of Fed rate cut in July

Traders are confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month according to the fed funds futures market. The market is currently pointing to a 100 percent chance the central bank will ease monetary policy in July, with a 67.7 percent chance of one rate cut to 2.0 percent to 2.

Traders are confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates next month according to the fed funds futures market. The market is currently pointing to a 100 percent chance the central bank will ease monetary policy in July, with a 67.7 percent chance of one rate cut to 2.0 percent to 2.25 percent range and a 32.3 percent of two rate cuts, according to data from the CME FedWatch tool on Thursday.
Although the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a more dovish approach in the future. "Many participants now see the case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened," he said at a press conference following the policy statement, adding that policymakers are concerned about trade developments and global growth. "Risks seem to have grown," he underlined.


- Istanbul
Kaynak: DHA
Fed,Güncel

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:42Malatya'da sağanak etkili oldu
15:42Tarihi Namrun Kalesi restore ediliyor
15:42EKREM İMAMOĞLU: BENİM DE SAYIŞTAY RAPORUNDA BÖYLE BİR ZARAR DURUMU VAR
15:42Şener Sen'li 'Zengin Mutfağı'ndan tiyatroseverlere sürpriz!
15:41Şemdinli'de patlama: 2 çoban yaraladı
15:40Bolu'dan Ankara'ya yürüyen işçilere Memur Sen'den destek
15:40Zonguldak'taki cinayete ağırlaştırılmış müebbet hapis istemi