Trump threatens with 25 pct. duty on EU cars if no trade deal

United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose a tariff of 25 percent on cars imported from the European Union unless a trade agreement is reached with the bloc, Trump told in an interview by Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business.

"Ultimately, it will be very easy because if we can't make a deal, we'll have to put 25 percent tariffs on their cars," Trump said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Conference in Davos. He reiterated his view that Brussels is "tougher to deal with than anybody" and that 'they've taken advantage of our country for many years."

President Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview Tuesday that the White House plans to unveil a new tax-cut proposal in 90 days.

"We're talking a fairly substantial ... middle-class tax cut that'll be subject to taking back the House and obviously keeping the Senate and keeping the White House" the president said. Trump declined to provide specifics about the plan.



