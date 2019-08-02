Trump to place 10 pct. tariff on remaining Chinese goods on Sep 1

United States President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will place a 10% tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of Chinese goods from September 1, which could be hiked up to 25 percent if required and added that US "will be taxing the hell out of China until there is a deal."

"Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%. We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" Trump said in a series of tweets.

Kaynak: DHA