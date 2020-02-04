Haberler » Spor » Turkish Airlines Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 80 - Anadolu Efes: 82 - Spor

Turkish Airlines Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 80 - Anadolu Efes: 82

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 23. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Rus ekibi CSKA Moskova'yı 82-80 mağlup etti.

04.02.2020 22:36 | Son Güncelleme: 04.02.2020 22:41Turkish Airlines Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 80 - Anadolu Efes: 82
Turkish Airlines Euroleague 23. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Rus ekibi CSKA 'yı 82-80 mağlup etti.

Salon: Megasport Arena

Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Saso Petek xx, Carlos Peruga xx

CSKA Moskova: James xxx 20, Voigtmann xxx 15, Hackett xx 11, Korbanov x 5, Baker xx 5, Hines x 7, Sant-Roos xx 7, Antonov x, Bolomboy xx 9, Hilliard x 1

Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 23, Beaubois xx 13, Singleton x 5, Anderson x 5, Moerman x 6, Pleiss xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x, Micic xxx 19, Peters x, Simon xx, Sertaç Şanlı xx

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. Periyot: 16-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 37-41 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 57-58 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL

