Turkish Airlines Euroleague: CSKA Moskova: 80 - Anadolu Efes: 82

Turkish Airlines Euroleague 23. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, deplasmanda Rus ekibi CSKA Moskova
'yı 82-80 mağlup etti.
Salon: Megasport Arena
Hakemler: Luigi Lamonica xx, Saso Petek xx, Carlos Peruga xx
CSKA Moskova: James xxx 20, Voigtmann xxx 15, Hackett xx 11, Korbanov x 5, Baker xx 5, Hines x 7, Sant-Roos xx 7, Antonov x, Bolomboy xx 9, Hilliard x 1
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 23, Beaubois xx 13, Singleton x 5, Anderson x 5, Moerman x 6, Pleiss xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x, Micic xxx 19, Peters x, Simon xx, Sertaç Şanlı xx
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. Periyot: 16-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 37-41 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 57-58 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL