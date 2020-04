Kaynak: AA

APRIL 10: People flock on April 10, 2020 to the supermarkets and bakeries in Ankara to shop for groceries and supplies before a a curfew in 31 provinces until midnight of April 12 as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.The curfew is ordered in the capital Ankara, Adana Antalya , Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.A circular on the issue was sent to the governorships. -