Haber, Son Dakika, Haberler
Menü

Turkish marathon runner dazzles viewers on

MARCH 29: Ultra marathon runner Akin Yeniceli, who was discovered as an athlete while running with shepherd's dogs and farm tractors in his village in Usak, western Turkey, dazzled viewers on Turkish TV with his funny memories.

30.03.2020 18:57 | Son Güncelleme: 30.03.2020 19:00
MARCH 29: Ultra marathon runner Akin Yeniceli, who was discovered as an athlete while running with shepherd's dogs and farm tractors in his village in Usak, western Turkey, dazzled viewers on Turkish TV with his funny memories. Yeniceli attended Turkey's Who Wants to be A Millionaire show and talked about his way to success in running, which was filled with funny memories. The video clip of the contest was shared on social media and went viral, being viewed by millions. In his daily life, Yeniceli is a shepherd, attending to his sheep and his farm, but he also runs marathons. Yeniceli wakes up early every morning and runs 25-30 kilometers every day, and then attends to his farm. He lives in a small village, but sometimes runs tens of kilometers just to have breakfast in another city. He has golden medals from over 100 marathons, national and international. He also came first in a 64-km marathon in Germany. He ran to the capital Ankara from Usak as well, to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accorded him a warm welcome. "Attending this contest, speaking on TV was a very good experience for me. People sent really nice messages after getting to know me. We all need morale in these tough days, with everything that's going on with the coronavirus outbreak," Yeniceli said. "If I could win the big prize in this contest, I would have bought a sheep and a lamb. I couldn't win the big prize, but maybe one day," he added .
Koronavirüs kaç can aldı? Hangi ülkede kaç kişi koronavirüs nedeniyle öldü?
Koronavirüs nedir? Coronavirus belirtileri nelerdir? Koronavirüs tedavisi nasıl yapılır? Koronavirüs hakkında merak edilenler ve sıkça sorulan sorular
Turkish marathon runner dazzles viewers on

Kaynak: AA

Etiketler: Boeing, TV, Güncel

Haberin Videosu :

Turkish marathon runner dazzles viewers on
Paylaş
Google'da Takip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş! Twitter'da Paylaş! Whatsapp'da Paylaş! Instagram Sayfası
Haberler ›› Güncel ››Turkish marathon runner dazzles viewers on - Haberler

Güncel Manşet

Haberler

Karantina süresi dolan Şeyma Subaşı’ndan ilk paylaşım geldi Haberler
Karantina süresi dolan Şeyma Subaşı'ndan ilk paylaşım geldi
Bakan Albayrak müjdeyi verdi: 3 aylık maaş desteği vereceğiz Haberler
Bakan Albayrak müjdeyi verdi: 3 aylık maaş desteği vereceğiz
İtalya’da korona kabusu büyüyor! Vaka sayısı 100 bini aştı Haberler
İtalya'da korona kabusu büyüyor! Vaka sayısı 100 bini aştı
Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 750 bini geçti Haberler
Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 750 bini geçti
BDDK, bireysel kredi kartlarındaki asgari ödeme oranında indirim yaptı Haberler
BDDK, bireysel kredi kartlarındaki asgari ödeme oranında indirim yaptı
Türkiye’deki koronavirüs 168 can aldı, vaka sayısı 10 bini aştı Haberler
Türkiye'deki koronavirüs 168 can aldı, vaka sayısı 10 bini aştı
Dünyadaki ilk korona vakasının kimliğiyle ilgili bomba iddia Haberler
Dünyadaki ilk korona vakasının kimliğiyle ilgili bomba iddia
Putin, koronaya karşı alınan sert tedbirlere destek verdi Haberler
Putin, koronaya karşı alınan sert tedbirlere destek verdi

Son Dakika Güncel Haberleri

20:04: Hatay Valisi Rahmi Doğan'ndan Kovid-19 tedbirlerine ilişkin açıklama Açıklaması - Haber 20:02: Selçuk Bayraktar, yerli solunum cihazının ilk prototipini paylaştı - Haber 19:58: Kazakistan tahıl ihracatını sınırlandıracak - Haber 19:56: Bin yataklı hastane gemisi New York'a ulaştı - Haber 19:56: ABD'den gelen 210 kişi Manisa'daki yurtta karantinaya alındı - Haber 19:27: Bakan Albayrak: Kısa Çalışma Ödeneği'yle vatandaşlarımıza 3 ay maaş desteği vereceğiz - Ekonomi 19:19: Son Dakika: Dünya genelinde koronavirüs vaka sayısı 750 bini geçti - Haber 19:12: Son dakika: İtalya'da yeni tip koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle ölenlerin sayısı 11 bini geçti - Haber 19:04: Son Dakika: Türkiye'deki koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 168'e vaka sayısı 10 bin 827'ye yükseldi - Haber 18:59: Koronavirüse yakalanan ilk kişinin bir karides satıcısı olduğu iddia edildi - Haberler 17:56: Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı: Okul öncesi eğitim aidatları alınmayacak - Haber 17:50: Açılışı öne alınan Okmeydanı Hastanesi, koronavirüs hastalarına da hizmet verecek - Haber