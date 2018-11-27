27 Kasım 2018, 14:25
Video | G20: Arjantinli Ermeniler Erdoğan'ı Protesto Etti

Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, G20 zirvesi için gideceği Arjantin'in başkenti Buenos Aires'te Ermeni diasporası tarafından protesto edildi.

